Quarter 2 Honor Roll

Submitted by the HFPD On February 16th, Kandie L. Stowell, a 39-year-old Hoosick Falls resident, was arrested following a three-month narcotics investigation. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Hoosick Falls Police Department (HFPD), conducted a search warrant in the Village of Hoosick Falls, where Kandie L. Stowell […]
If you love word games, join the fun at the Sand Lake Town Library Friends’ second Spelling Bee. We heard from many people that we should do it again, so we are: Friday, March 22nd, at 7 pm at the Sand Lake Center for the Arts. Teams of two will compete in a written round, […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to the following artists whose work was submitted into the 25th Annual High School Juried Regional Exhibition: Rebecca Moore, Josie Cummings, Abby Thela, Jayli Capasso, Maddy Lenyk, Graziella Hartman, Elaine Savaria, and Emma Cloran.
Submitted by BCS Communications Principal's List 6th Grade Danielle Garner Trent Hastings Demi Kormos Levi A Sroka Maya Sykes-Gundlach Dannie Young 7th Grade Brennan Berry Emma Burdick Joselyn Cummings Lucas Demers
