Quarter 2 Honor Roll



Submitted by BCS Communications

Principal’s List
6th Grade
Danielle Garner
Trent Hastings
Demi Kormos
Levi A Sroka
Maya Sykes-Gundlach
Dannie Young

7th Grade
Brennan Berry
Emma Burdick
Joselyn Cummings
Lucas Demers

