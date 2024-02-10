Merritt J. Wilson – Obituary

Bennington - Merritt Jay Wilson, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. He resided at Brookdale with his wife Eleanor (Caton) Wilson, who he married in 1976. He is remembered as a man of great kindness, quiet ways, gentleness, and a beautiful sense of humor.

Merritt was born on January 25th, 1933, in Troy, NY, son of the late Harold E. and Mabel (Calhoun) Wilson. He attended the two-room school in Center Brunswick, NY, then Knickerbocker Junior High in Lansingburgh, and graduated from Troy High School. He served in the Army from