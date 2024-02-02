Join the Stephentown Art Guilt on Sunday, February 25th, from 10 am to 1 pm, for an exclusive Journal Making Workshop taught by Pittsfield-based artisan Michael Vincent Bushy. He'll show us how to craft our own journals, to keep or give as gifts. We'll learn how to fold, nest, stitch, and embellish a leather-bound or vegan journal. The workshop is appropriate for ages 14 and up, and materials and a snack break will be provided. Previous artisanal experience isn’t required to take part.