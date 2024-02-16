Honoring a Local Hero

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of its veterans and their families. On Monday, February 12th, veterans, residents, friends, and family joined elected officials to recognize the life and service of Pasquale F. Cancilla of Troy.

Pasquale was a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Navy after enlisting in late 1941 following the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. In June 1944, he reported for duty aboard the USS William Seiverling, a destroyer escort protecting larger ships from submarines and kamikazes.