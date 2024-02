Submitted by the Office of the District Attorney

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly has announced that Anthony Cresser, 25, of Troy, pled guilty to 2 counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree from an incident in September, 2023.

Cresser was accused of stabbing three individuals in a parking lot in an apartment complex in Brunswick, NY.

“The defendant lured their neighbors outside and