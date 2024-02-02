The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Fire Dept. Formal Winter Ball

The North Hoosick and Hoosick Falls Fire Departments will hold their 2024 formal winter ball on Saturday, February 24th, from 6 to 10 pm, at the Hoosick Falls Armory, 80 Church Street.

Music will be provided by the West Side Drive band. There will be several items raffled off along with a 50/50. Refreshments will be served throughout the night.

Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple, and are available from both fire departments, Thorpe’s, Jean’s Place, and Hoosick True Value. Tickets can be reserved by contacting Chief Alan Bornt at 518-378-4538 or by Messenger.