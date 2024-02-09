Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office On Tuesday, January 30th, at approximately 2:42 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on NY-7 in the town of Pittstown. Upon arrival, deputies observed a white van off the roadway which had suffered severe damage. Following several interviews with witnesses, it was found that […]
Submitted by the Office of Mayor Carmella Mantello Mayor Carmella Mantello has announced a new weekly free bulk trash drop-off program for City of Troy residents. It has been several years since Troy residents have been able to dispose of household items during the winter months. In the past the bulk pick-up has been suspended […]
Submitted by BBCS Communications Tamarac Senior Ragan Retell recently claimed the title of New York State Champion in Girls Wrestling at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. Ragan was up against 16 girls in her weight class of 126 lbs. Along with her recent Championship, Ragan’s other wrestling achievements include: • Reached […]
Courtesy of BCSD The following is a message from Berlin Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen A. Long regarding the school tax processing issues that have affected the district. Dear Berlin CSD Taxpayer, It has come to our attention that errors may have occurred during the processing of school tax payments, and in some […]
The scholarship committee of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church has announced that it will award $500 to a student selected from the Tamarac High School Class of 2024. The money may be used for any type of expenses related to further education. Students do not have to belong to this church or any other […]