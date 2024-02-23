East Nassau Board of Trustees Highlights

by Denise Wright

The February 14th meeting of the East Nassau Board of Trustees was full of exciting changes for 2024 in the village. After the board approved the minutes from the January 2024 meeting, Treasurer Ruth Whaley reported to the board that she had completed the New York State Insurance Fund Payroll Verification forms. Now that these forms have been completed, the village's insurance premiums will be reduced from approximately $3,000 monthly to $1,400, a significant savings. Mayor Root stressed his appreciation for Ruth's handling of the books. The annual financial reports to the comptroller have also been completed. Whaley said she feels a little better about how the books stand.