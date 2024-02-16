Driver Presented with County Commendation

Courtesy of Rensselaer County
Quick thinking by Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District bus driver Barry Sullivan helped avoid a tragedy on January 30th, when he pulled a young girl back onto the bus and out of the path of a van that came just a few feet from the bus door. County Executive Steve McLaughlin presented Barry with a county commendation and a county challenge coin. McLaughlin also thanked Transportation Supervisor Todd Wojtal and senior bus driver Debbie Phillips for their work.