The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Driver Presented with County Commendation

By

Courtesy of Rensselaer County
Quick thinking by Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District bus driver Barry Sullivan helped avoid a tragedy on January 30th, when he pulled a young girl back onto the bus and out of the path of a van that came just a few feet from the bus door. County Executive Steve McLaughlin presented Barry with a county commendation and a county challenge coin. McLaughlin also thanked Transportation Supervisor Todd Wojtal and senior bus driver Debbie Phillips for their work.

From left to right: County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Barry Sullivan, Transportation Supervisor Todd Wojtal, and Senior Bus Driver Debbie Phillips. Photo courtesy of Rensselaer County.