Daniel P. Fougere – Obituary

We are sad to announce that Daniel P. Fougere, age 77 of Hoosick, NY, died on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

Danny “Pop-Pop” Fougere was born in Flushing, NY to MaryAnn (O’Reilly) Fougere and Amable Fougere. Danny enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and became a radio man serving on the USS Boston for 4 years. During that time, he met the love of his life, Kathy, through a fellow shipmate in the city of Boston.

Newly married, he worked for the U.S. Post Office and Armored cars while awaiting his appointment to the NYPD. Upon appointment, with his strong work ethic and dedication to the force, he quickly worked his way up the ranks to Detective. He was one of the original (and youngest) members of the newly formed Street Crime Unit where he worked undercover for years on some of NYC’s most challenging cases. In 1996, Danny graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. from the University at Albany College of Arts and Sciences.

He was a loyal and devoted friend to many, and a challenging partner in golf, his favorite pastime. Insatiable curiosity, he was a lover of history, science, politics, astronomy, nature, and crossword puzzles.

His greatest joy and accomplishment was that of becoming a father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Sullivan) Fougere, his son Daniel (Stephanie), his son Dennis (Liz), and daughter Colleen (Seigo), as well as his seven adoring grandchildren, Daniel, Cecilia, Marguerite, Lucy, Henry, Kayano, and Taiga.

Being exposed to Agent Orange during a tour in Vietnam impacted his health his entire adult life. Now that he has found peace, he can continue to be Happy, Joyous, and Free.

Funeral service will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Friday, February 9th, at 11:30 am followed by a celebration of his life at Pat’s Barn,110 Defreest Drive, Rensselaer, NY 12144, from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. If you are unable to attend, and are interested in sharing a joyful remembrance or photo of Danny, please send to DannyCelebration@gmail.com and we will share them at the celebration.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to any of his favorite charities. Tunnels to Towers, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Homes for Our Troops.

Bravo Zulu, Pop-Pop, we miss you.