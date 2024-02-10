County Officials Accept Delivery of New Voting Machine

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature
Rensselaer County has accepted delivery of cutting-edge Clear Ballot Systems electronic voting machines.
The County Legislature unanimously approved the purchase of Clear Ballot’s ClearVote 2.4 systems ClearMark and ClearCast Go machines, which have undergone rigorous testing and received approval from the New York Board of Elections. These machines are designed to be more efficient and accessible, especially for individuals with special needs.
