County Introduces Drug Dealer Registry

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

In a concerted effort to enhance community safety and tackle the persistent challenge of drug-related offenses, the Rensselaer County Legislature, in collaboration with District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly and support from County Executive Steve McLaughlin, has announced the establishment of the Rensselaer County Drug Dealer Registry. This pioneering initiative is designed to track individuals convicted of drug sale crimes within the county.

The newly enacted local law, Section 4, establishes a comprehensive registry containing the names and residence information of individuals convicted of drug sale crimes.