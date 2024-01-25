Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Hoosick Falls St Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival will take place on Saturday, March 16th. Over 33 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided that a parade was the ticket.

The parade will begin at 1 pm from Wood Park, down Main St, John St, Church St, Willard St, and back down Main. This year’s parade will feature The Taconic Pipe Band, The Yankee Doodle Band, The Capital Brass Band, The Cambridge Band, and many floats and marchers.