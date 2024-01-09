Raffle to Support Area Scholarships

The Hilldale Farm Foundation, a Rensselaer County scholarship non-profit organization, is happy to announce our Winter Raffle fundraiser. All proceeds will fund scholarships for Rensselaer County students. First prize is 50/50 cash, second prize is a cord of wood or cash equivalent, and third prize is cozy winter items. Tickets are $20, and are a tax-deductible contribution.

Raffle tickets may be purchased by contacting the Foundation at hilldalefarmny@gmail.com or at Capital Agway, 1333 NY Rt. 7, Troy. The drawing will be announced in February.

The Hilldale Farm Foundation was formed in 2022 to honor the heritage of the Rensselaer County farming community and support future agricultural industry in New York State. Our scholarships support graduating high school students seeking higher education in agriculture and related trades. Visit us online at hilldalefarmfoundation.godaddysites.com.