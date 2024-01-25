Patricia R. Hinkley – Obituary

Patricia Rita (McMahon) Hinkley passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, NY on January 16th, 2024. Pat was born on July 22nd,1938 in Hoosick Falls, NY and was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Burke) McMahon. She was married to her late husband Robert Hinkley for 51 years and they resided in Kingston, NY. Pat worked in the business office at Kingston’s Benedictine Hospital for several years after she was first married. Pat was also an active member of Kingston’s Rapid Hose Fire House Ladies Auxiliary and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Wiltwyck Chapter. Pat served as the Treasurer of the Wiltwyck Chapter for many years. She was also a communicant and supporter of St. Peter’s Church in Kingston. Pat was an avid genealogist and traveled throughout New England, Ireland, and England researching her ancestors. She was also an avid antiques and primitives collector throughout her life. Pat loved a good laugh, her travels to Ireland and England, and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Pat is predeceased by her brother Edward McMahon, her sisters Jean (McMahon) Burns and Marjorie (McMahon) Richmond, sister-in-law Patricia McMahon, and brother-in law Robert Richmond. She is survived by her brothers John McMahon, Schenectady, NY and Robert McMahon, Colonie, NY, her sister Catherine McMahon, Alameda, CA, and her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Martin “Sonny” Daley, Mt. Marion, NY. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Esophus Library in West Hurley, NY or the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Wiltwyck Chapter in Kingston, NY through the funeral home.

The services will be at the convenience of the family through Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St, Hoosick Falls NY 12090.