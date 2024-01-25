Keyes Scholarship Availability 

The scholarship committee of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church has announced that it will award $500 to a student selected from the Tamarac High School Class of 2024. The money may be used for any type of expenses related to further education. Students do not have to belong to this church or any other church or religion to be eligible for this award.

Interested students must apply for this award no later than March 1st. Application forms can be obtained from the school’s guidance department or downloaded from our website at www.Center

BrunswickUMC.company.