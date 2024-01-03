Hoosick Falls Village Wins $4.5 Million Forward Program

Submitted by Mayor Robert Allen

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the Village of Hoosick Falls was one of two Capital Region winners of the NY Forward Program’s second round. Along with the Village of Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls will receive $4.5 million through the program. Many members of the Village Board of Trustees and the committee members who worked on the first and second round applications over the last two years were on hand for the announcement, which was held in Lake George.

Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen had this to say: “On behalf of our entire community, we are elated to be the recipient of this grant and to once again partner with the state to better serve and provide for our communities. We are extremely grateful for this honor and look forward to hitting the ground running.”