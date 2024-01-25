HooRWA Meeting and Presentation

Submitted by HooRWA

Ecosystem ecologist Allison Gill will talk on “Land to Water: Managing Terrestrial Landscapes to Support Healthy Waterways” at the Hoosic River Watershed Association (HooRWA)’s State of the River and Annual Meeting on Tuesday, February 13th, at 7 pm, in Williams College Griffin Hall, room 5. She will discuss how the way people treat land impacts waterways like the Hoosic River. All are welcome. No registration is needed for this free program co-hosted by Williams College Center for Environmental Studies.