Poestenkill Library • Holiday Lights Annual Appeal

Submitted by Marcia Hopple

The Friends of the Poestenkill Library invite you to give a monetary holiday gift that will help the Library while honoring or remembering someone special. Each December, during our Holiday Lights Annual Appeal, we light up the library with strings of colorful lights representing the generous gifts received from donors. These donations allow the Library to expand their collection, enhance their existing services, and offer special programs throughout the year. Donors who give at the $75 level are recognized with the placement of a wreath in one of the library’s many windows, and donors of $100 are recognized with the placement of a candle. Together, the lights, wreaths, and candles turn the library into a beautiful symbol of the generosity of the season.