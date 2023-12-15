Marcia M. Trask

Petersburgh – Marcia Mains Trask passed away on November 16th, 2023, the day before her 84th birthday, following declining health from Alzheimer’s.

Marcia was born in Rochester, NY to Marcus Mains and Helen Utter Mains. She grew up in Hampton Manor, East Greenbush NY and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Columbia High School. She received a B.A. in Elementary Education at Oneonta State College where she met her husband, Bruce Robert ‘Bob’ Trask who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her only sister Ann Mains Wilsey and life-long friends Loretta Burt and Carol Hayes.

Marcia was a teacher for 35 years in the Berlin Central School District. She taught at Stephentown Elementary (Kindergarten), Petersburgh Elementary (Kindergarten and Principal) and Grafton Elementary (1st Grade).

Marcia and Bob had five children together, Scott Trask (Anita), Diana Trask Daley (Gary Zwiebach), Thomas Trask, Gwyn Trask, and Robert Trask. She had five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was an animal lover and had several dogs over the years. Marcia was stepmother to Bob’s children Terrie DeLoria (Shane) and Jean Miner (Mark). She was briefly married to Darius Lingener, III and was stepmother to Lynn Lingener Dunteman, Kim Lingener, and Darius (DJ) Lingener. In addition, she had several step grandchildren and great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Marcia was altruistic, giving in nature, and community oriented. Seeing a deficiency in her town, she helped found the Petersburgh Volunteer Rescue Squad where she volunteered for many years. She later was President of the Grafton Senior Center and served as High Priestess for the Shriners. She was honored as Rensselaer County Senior Volunteer of the Year for her many acts of volunteerism. Marcia was an avid crafter and sewer who taught quilting classes for several years. She also enjoyed reading, painting, knitting, and crocheting. She and Bob liked to dance and frequently spent summers traveling cross country in Bob’s big rig. Marcia loved to travel and went on many trips with family and friends, visiting several countries in addition to traveling the continental United States.

Friends are invited to visit with Marcia’s family at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home at 66 Armsby Rd., Petersburgh, NY on Saturday, December 16th, from 11 am to 1 pm. At 1 pm there will be a sharing of memories and a short prayer service. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations be made in Marcia’s memory to the Grafton Community Library or to the Petersburgh Public Library. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.