Submitted by the NL Town Clerk

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of the New Lebanon community, the Holiday Gift Donation Program was a huge success the last seven years. This wonderful program provides holiday gifts to children in our community at zero cost to the taxpayers. It is run 100% by volunteers and the kindness and generosity of our community members.

If you are a family in need of assistance this holiday season, and you live in New Lebanon, please contact Tistrya at the Supervisor’s office at 518-794-8889, email supervisor@townofnewlebanon.com, or stop by the office Tuesdays from 9 am to 2 pm or Thursdays from noon to 5 pm. You can also fill out the form at the Town Clerk’s office Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. You will need to fill out a form for each child with their clothing size, their wish list, favorite colors, etc. so when our volunteers go shopping, they can purchase items your children will love. Your family’s identity is kept 100% confidential.

If you would like to volunteer (shopping, gift wrapping, etc.) or adopt a child or family to shop for, please contact Tistrya at the contact information above. All types of toys, books, and children’s items, brand new and unwrapped, are also accepted at the following drop off locations: Town Hall, New Lebanon Post Office, and Maverick’s. If you would prefer to make a monetary donation and have us do the shopping for you (for a specific child based on their wish list), please see instructions below for a new partnership this year with a non-profit organization, making all donations now tax-deductible.