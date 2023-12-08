Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Passes Unanimously Submitted by Rensselaer County The 2024 budget was approved by a unanimous vote of the County Legislature, 18-0, with one absent, at the special meeting on Monday, December 4th. The budget includes a 10 percent property tax decrease, the sixth consecutive year with a property tax decrease under County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “We […]
On Sunday, December 17th, at 6 pm, the Taconic Valley Community Choir will present their Christmas Concert at Petersburg Baptist Church, located at the junction of Routes 2 and 22. The annual Christmas Concert is a lively local tradition, sure to fill you with the spirit of the season. You must be logged in to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications At the November 28th special meeting, the Berlin Central School District (CSD) Board of Education appointed Dr. Maureen Long as interim Superintendent, effective immediately. Dr. Long comes to Berlin CSD from the Menands School District, where she retired at the end of last school year after serving the past ten years […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]
