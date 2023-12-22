Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Marcia Hopple The Friends of the Poestenkill Library invite you to give a monetary holiday gift that will help the Library while honoring or remembering someone special. Each December, during our Holiday Lights Annual Appeal, we light up the library with strings of colorful lights representing the generous gifts received from donors. These […]
by Denise Wright The December 13th Board of Trustees meeting was busy and full of updates about upcoming projects for 2024. The meeting began with Bernadine Wiesen, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension, presenting on behalf of the Climate Smart Committee about the New Village Disaster Preparedness Guide. After her presentation, the board approved the […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Bobby Cummings who has retired after 30 years of service to the New Lebanon School district. The faculty and staff recently held a party for Bobby to celebrate his retirement. Thank you for your services and commitment to NLCSD, and enjoy your well-earned retirement. You must be logged in to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications At the November 28th special meeting, the Berlin Central School District (CSD) Board of Education appointed Dr. Maureen Long as interim Superintendent, effective immediately. Dr. Long comes to Berlin CSD from the Menands School District, where she retired at the end of last school year after serving the past ten years […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]