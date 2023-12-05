Access to Free Meals

Beginning January 1st

Written ad Submitted by Dr. Angelina Maloney

We are pleased to announce that all students enrolled at Brunswick CSD will be able to receive a free breakfast and lunch meal at school beginning on January 1st, at no cost to your household. No further action is required of you.

This implementation is a result of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expanding access to the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). CEP allows eligible schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs to offer school meals at no charge to all students.

Any current cafeteria charges still need to be paid—unfortunately older charges previous to January don’t go away. If you have any questions, please contact us at 518-279-4600 x2208.