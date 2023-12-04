4-H Spreading Holiday Cheer

Submitted by Kimberly Brownell

The Grown in Groveside 4-H group spread holiday cheer this year through the gift of giving and singing. During the month of November, members from both the Grown in Groveside group as well as the Critters 4-H group created wooden ornaments that could be used to decorate a Christmas tree. The ornaments were an angel, snowman, star, and present. All of the wooden pieces were generously cut and donated by Julie Colvin. Also, Morin's Tree Farm donated a Christmas tree to our cause. Our heartfelt thank you to our donors. The club decided to donate the tree to the residents of Wood Park Apartments in Hoosick Falls. On Sunday, December 10th, 4-H members gathered to trim the tree with their ornaments, some lights, and even a star for the top. Members introduced themselves, shared their creative ornaments with the residents, passed out candy canes, and sang a few carols with the residents.