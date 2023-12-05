2024 Rensselaer County Budget

Passes Unanimously

Submitted by Rensselaer County

The 2024 budget was approved by a unanimous vote of the County Legislature, 18-0, with one absent, at the special meeting on Monday, December 4th. The budget includes a 10 percent property tax decrease, the sixth consecutive year with a property tax decrease under County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

“We are proud to be providing residents of Rensselaer County with another property tax rate reduction, and helping protect taxpayers and encourage investment, opportunity, and job creation in our county,” said McLaughlin.