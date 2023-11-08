The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield will present a theater version of their acclaimed production Voices of the Fallen on Saturday, November 11th, at 4 and 7 pm, at the Bennington Theater, 331 Main Street.

Voices of the Fallen is a theatrical experience grounded in historical research. Historically-dressed actors will vividly bring to life people from both sides of the conflict who lost their lives at the Battle of Bennington, giving voice to those who did not live to tell their stories.