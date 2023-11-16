Veterans Day Ceremony

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

The annual ceremony at the Stephentown Veterans Park provides a fitting reminder and recognition of veterans past and present who have served and defended our nation. The memorial includes the names of those from the only Stephentown on earth, who have answered the call to service.

Located in the center of town near the intersection of State Route 22 and State Route 43, the park is an impressive and patriotic monument to those who changed the world and history with their service.