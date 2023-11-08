Registration Open



Submitted by Ed Parham

Officials at the Troy Turkey Trot have announced registration is now open for the 76th running of the Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 23rd, and that more than 2,750 participants have signed up with less than a month to go.

A signature event of the Collar City’s holiday festivities, the Troy Turkey Trot is the nation’s 12th oldest road race and attracts thousands of runners and spectators to historic downtown Troy for the Capital Region’s largest Thanksgiving Day road race.