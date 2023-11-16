Troy Turkey Trot to Feature New Course

Submitted by Ed Parham

The more than 3,000 runners participating in the Troy Turkey Trot’s 5K, the Trot’s featured event, will enjoy a new, safer course with additional breathing room when the event’s 76th edition takes place Thursday, November 23rd, at 10 am.

“Runners’ safety is our top priority,” said Event Director George Regan. “The current 5K course certification recently expired and with the event’s registration trajectory showing greater participation in the 5K, we felt it was appropriate to explore other course options.”