Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The November 20th town board meeting was active with the impending Thanksgiving holiday.

After a moment of silence in honor of Councilman Everett Madden, the auditing of claims, the minutes from the town board meetings, and the October 23rd budget workshop meeting were approved. The town board special meeting adopting the 2024 town budget was also approved. The board approved two public hearing minutes from October 30th about Proposed Local Law #3, the Real Property Tax Law for Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Workers, and the 2024 Preliminary Budget.

The library reported that their teen and children's program numbers have been up. The Halloween party and story time numbers were strong, and the library has several great programs set up for December that are listed on their website.