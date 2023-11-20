Senior Center Volunteers Recognized

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

The services provided by the Rensselaer County Department for the Aging receive outstanding help from volunteers at our five senior centers and with delivery of meals and other support programs.

Volunteers were recently recognized with thanks and appreciation at both the county's senior center in Troy and senior center in Rensselaer. Department for the Aging's Deputy Commissioner Darcie Casey joined with Troy Center Director Lavena Futia and Rensselaer Center Director Gloria Fonda in commending volunteers for their help.