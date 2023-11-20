Public Open House

Submitted by Kristina Younger
The Village of Valley Falls has received funding through the New York State Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program to undertake a community-based planning effort. This effort will identify a unified vision for the village’s future and identify key opportunities for public improvement projects, environmental remediation, and the redevelopment of vacant and/or underutilized sites in a manner that celebrates the village’s rich history and natural resources.
