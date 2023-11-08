The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Pride of Our Nation, Pride of Our College

By

Submitted by HVCC Communications
The 12th annual Pride of Our Nation, Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to Hudson Valley Community College, opens on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th. A free public reception, featuring a performance by the student choir club, will be held from 1 to 4 pm in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus. The exhibition will remain on view through December 15th.

