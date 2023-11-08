Submitted by HVCC Communications

The 12th annual Pride of Our Nation, Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to Hudson Valley Community College, opens on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th. A free public reception, featuring a performance by the student choir club, will be held from 1 to 4 pm in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus. The exhibition will remain on view through December 15th.