Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Courtesy of Rensselaer County The services provided by the Rensselaer County Department for the Aging receive outstanding help from volunteers at our five senior centers and with delivery of meals and other support programs. Volunteers were recently recognized with thanks and appreciation at both the county’s senior center in Troy and senior center in Rensselaer. […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]
You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) transportation department is seeking pre-k through twelfth grade Mountaineers to develop a poster that best represents the school bus themes of no bullying on the bus or stop means stop when the bus arm is out. Any combination of paint, pencil, ink, and marker is […]