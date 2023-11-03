Halloween Fun

Submitted by the Stephentown Memorial Library

The Town of Stephentown and the Stephentown Memorial Library (SML) kicked off Halloween season this year with a pumpkin giveaway for the annual Jack O’Lantern display on Halloween. Stephentown residents were able to take a free pumpkin home to carve and then bring it back to the library for the display. A huge thank you to Kinderhook Creek Farm for donating all of the pumpkins. The week continued with a special Halloween themed Story Time. The littlest kiddos had a great time coming to the library in their Halloween costumes. On our Halloween themed Teen Night, the library welcomed 25 teens to the party where they carved pumpkins and played a bit of Hide and Seek in the library. Over 250 people attended the Annual Town Halloween Party and enjoyed Halloween snacks, played games, made paper ghosts and spider webs, joined in the costume contest, and went trunk-or-treating. A great time was had by all.