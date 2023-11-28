Everett D. Madden – Obituary

Stephentown – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Everett Daniel Madden, 81, who passed in the comfort of his home on November 19th, 2023 with his family, and wife of 42 years, Tammy, by his side. Everett was born May 9th, 1942 to Lawrence & Betsey (Swarthout) Madden.

A lifelong resident and current Town Councilman of Stephentown, Everett grew up on the family farm that his grandparents established on Madden Road. After graduating from Berlin Central School in 1960, Everett worked at Fuller Brush Company and sold encyclopedias to put himself through college at State University College at Buffalo. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education, he taught industrial arts at Lansingburgh High School. In his younger years, Everett enjoyed operating ham radios and was a member of the Northern Berkshire Amateur Radio Club. He also flew with the North Adams Flying Club until 1977.

In 1974, Everett opened Madden’s Corner Shell, later known as Madden’s Service Center where he served the community for 44 years before retiring in 2018. As a businessman Everett greeted everyone with a “Howdy.” He was selfless, humble, and well respected. He loved the challenge behind repairing cars and the art of untangling wrecks with the tow truck.

Everett found great joy in gardening, canning, making cider and wine, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed a yearly hunting trip to the Straight Run camp in PA with the guys. He was an avid reader and knew a little bit about everything and could fix most anything. He had many unique sayings that his family calls “Evy-isms” and he could tell a story like none other. The town of Stephentown has lost a pillar in the community.

Everett was predeceased by his parents and his brother Henry Madden. He is survived by his wife Tammy, his children Heather (Jim) Klauck, Eric (Jayme) Madden, Danielle (Jeremiah) Hughes, and Cynthia (Michael) Carter; and his five grandchildren, Olivia, Christopher, Daniel, Makayla, and Mason. In addition, he is survived by his mother-in-law Caroline White, several brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stephentown Emergency Food Pantry (PO Box 387) or the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department (PO Box 208).

Private family services will be held. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life on December 29th, 2023, at 2 pm, at the Stephentown Fire Hall. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.