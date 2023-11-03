Depolarizing Political Conversations

Written and Submitted by Peter Pierson

The Braver Angels New York Capital Region Alliance wishes to thank The Eastwick Press for their amazing support for the event we hosted in Grafton on October 14th. On that day, 30 Americans from Grafton and surrounding communities (including folk from Nyack and Lake Luzerne) came together for a three hour Braver Angels workshop. Braver Angels is committed to depolarizing our American political conversations; this workshop focused on Depolarizing Within.

We also wish to thank Roxborough Holdings for providing the space for us to meet, and to the Grafton Town Board and the Grafton Town Library for their support of this event.

Our Alliance and the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County are co-hosting a Braver Angels virtual event on November 15th, from 7 to 8:30 pm. You can register for that event here: https://www.lwvsaratoga.org/events/2023/11/15/meetup-better-angels. The event is an introduction to the work of Braver Angels (formerly Better Angels).