Submitted by CCE of Rensselaer County

Kaylie Millar of West Sand Lake has been selected as the 2023 4-H Lohnes Award recipient.

As a well-rounded 4-H member, Kaylie has been involved in the Rensselaer County 4-H Program as a member of the Stablemates Club and teen representative to the countywide 4-H Program Development Committee, serving in a variety of leadership roles over the years. She is currently the Treasurer of the Stablemates Club, has spoken at the County Legislature on behalf of 4-H, and was a teen instructor at our Annual 4-H 3 Day Equine Clinic. In 2022 Kaylie earned the Champion English Rider award and was Reserve Champion for Showmanship and Western Riding at the 4-H Schaghticoke Fair Horse Show. Throughout Kaylie’s 4-H career, she has been a mainstay helping and participating in many 4-H horse events, countywide Ambassador-Council-Teens Committee, and excelling in 4-H Horse Communications from the regional to state levels.