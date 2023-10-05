Vietnam Veteran Statue Unveiled

Submitted by Stephentown Memorial Library

Capping off a day filled with Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit veterans events, members of the Stephentown Veterans joined the Director and Trustees of The Stephentown Memorial Library (SML) at the library at 7 pm on Thursday, September 21st to unveil a statue of a wounded Vietnam veteran available to view at the library on an ongoing basis.

President of SML’s Board of Trustees Jennifer Peabody kicked off the unveiling, welcoming all assembled to the library. Jen spoke of what a wonderful opportunity it is for the library to greet and support members of Stephentown Veterans as well as other town organizations at events like this, strengthening and reinforcing our community bonds. She reminded those gathered that SML’s mission has always included the honoring of Stephentown’s active military and veterans.