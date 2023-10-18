School Bus Safety Poster Contest

Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) transportation department is seeking pre-k through twelfth grade Mountaineers to develop a poster that best represents the school bus themes of no bullying on the bus or stop means stop when the bus arm is out.

Any combination of paint, pencil, ink, and marker is acceptable. All work should be 8 1/2 x 11. Entries must be submitted to the Berlin Elementary School or Berlin Middle/High School main offices by October 30th. Contest winners will be decided by a school-wide vote. There will be two contest winners per building.