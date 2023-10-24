Phyllis E. Rounds – Obituary 

Pittstown – Phyllis E. (Muellecker) Rounds, 77, “If you are reading this, I am in Camping Heaven!”

Phyllis passed away on October 19th, 2023, in Bennington, VT, with family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Eric Sr. and Ann Muellecker.

Raised on her family’s farm in Averill Park, NY, where she learned many life lessons, Phyllis graduated from Averill Park High School and retired in 2008 after 30 yrs with NYSOMH. She camped at Port Henry Beach on Lake Champlain for 59 yrs. She loved camping, boating, crocheting, crafts, baking cakes, and spending time with her family and her camp friends.

She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Ronald Rounds Sr. She is survived by her Fiancé Anthony DiMaggio of Pittstown, NY; Son Ronald (Betsy) Rounds Jr of Colonie NY; Daughters Michaele (Allen) Southard Schodack, NY; Jennifer (Rick) Robichaud of Ballston Spa, NY; Grandchildren Maddison, Benjamin, Alison, Corey, Sarah, Janel, and Brittany; Great Grandchildren McKenna, Rowan (Mya), Blue, and Bianca; Sisters Mary Ann (Allan), Christine, Patricia, and Lisa (Jay); Brothers Eric Jr (Josephine) and George. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

As per Phyllis’s request we would like to suggest that you wear blue jeans and a white shirt.

Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals located at 181 Troy-Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY, on Friday, October 27th, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm; Graveside to follow immediately in Memory Gardens at 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Albany, NY; Reception at Knights Of Columbus 328 Troy-Schenectady Rd., Latham, NY.

A special thanks to the Cancer Center and staff at SVMC. In lieu of flowers, on behalf of the family, donations may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center: svhealthcare.org/services/cancer-center.

To share a memory of Phyllis or leave a special message for her family, visit newcomeralbany.com.