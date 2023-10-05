Nightmare on Elm Street returns to the Hoosick Armory, 80 Church St, on Saturday, October 28th. Come for an evening of masquerade, music, and food with a Halloween theme. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The popular band West Side Drive takes the stage at 7 pm. A lucky draw auction and a costume contest will also be held. Costumes aren’t required but are encouraged.

Tickets are $20 per person and $30 per couple, and can be purchased online at www.hoosickarmory.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. You must be 21 or older to join the festivities.