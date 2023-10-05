Nightmare on Elm Street returns to the Hoosick Armory, 80 Church St, on Saturday, October 28th. Come for an evening of masquerade, music, and food with a Halloween theme. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The popular band West Side Drive takes the stage at 7 pm. A lucky draw auction and a costume contest will also be held. Costumes aren’t required but are encouraged.
Tickets are $20 per person and $30 per couple, and can be purchased online at www.hoosickarmory.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. You must be 21 or older to join the festivities.
You must be logged in to view this article.