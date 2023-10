Submitted by Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County taxpayers will see the sixth consecutive property tax decrease under a 2024 budget recently introduced by County Executive Steve McLaughlin, bringing the county average tax rate to a level comparable to the mid-1990s.

Under the proposed 2024 budget, the average county tax rate will decrease by nearly 10 percent, meaning a county property tax reduction of nearly 37 percent over the last several years.