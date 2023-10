Written and Submitted by Eric Sheffer

The Hoosick Republicans have been very busy on the campaign trail, but we thought it was still most important to give back. We donated $1,000 from fundraising to the Hoosick Area Church Association (HACA) to help with the food pantry that is so important to us. Pictured from left to right: Dianne Hosterman, Jackolyn Houghton, Mark Surdam, and Eric Sheffer.