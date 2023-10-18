The Eastwick Press Newspaper

East Nassau Board of Trustees Meeting

by Denise Wright
The October 11th meeting of the East Nassau Board of Trustees was only a little over an hour in length but was packed full of business.

The meeting began with a thank you correspondence from Dave Flemming for donating to the Murdoch Road Bridge. Supervisor Root mentioned that the price for the use of digital towpath will increase by $100 a year. Some updates will provide the village with more modern, up-to-date website management.

It was mentioned that one resident has expressed a concern about speeding on Garfield Road. Supervisor Root will follow up.

