Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show will be here before you know it. This year’s show will be on Saturday, October 7th, from 9 am to 4 pm, and vendor spots are filling up fast. If you would like to sponsor this year’s show, or enter, contact Kevin O'Malley at 518-894-5035 or hoosickkid@gmail.com.

We are looking for crafters or farmers for this year’s event, no direct marketers. We would love to have them be tractor or agriculture themed or inspired, but this isn’t required. This will be set up in the park where the tractors will be. If you’re interested, please email Cindy at woodtractorevent@gmail.com. The FAA Cow Plop will take place at the town park with food and vendors. Join us for a fun-filled day of hay rides, pony rides, petting zoo, and music.