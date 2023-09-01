Thomas I. Bass – Obituary

Bennington – Thomas I. Bass, 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vermont. He was the husband of Patricia (Liporace) Bass; they resided on West Road.

Tom was born on May 26th, 1934, in Hoosick Falls, NY, son of the late Irving and Grace (Mulready) Bass. Tom attended school in Hoosick Falls and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served in the Navy from 1954-1956. Tom was a truck driver working for Superior Carriers in Bennington, Vermont. He enjoyed puttering in his shed, and fishing.

Survivors other than his wife Patricia include their children Catherine (Mark) Klebbe, Sharon (Dorothy) Bass, Mark (Patti) Bass, son-in-law Rob Cottrell, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by two daughters Sandra Carter, Margaret (Peggy) Cottrell, and a great-granddaughter Lilliahna Klebbe.

Funeral services were held on Friday, August 25th, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra Bass Carter Scholarship Memorial Fund through the Mahar Funeral Home.