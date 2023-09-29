September Character Assembly

Submitted by BCS Communications

On September 15th, Berlin Elementary School (BES) Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted BES’ first monthly Character Education assembly of the school year for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

The BES’ Character Education committee focused its first monthly assemblies on the character trait of respect. Respect was defined for the students as accepting somebody for who they are, even when they are different from you, or you don’t agree with them.