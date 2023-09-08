Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Kevin O’Malley The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show will be here before you know it. This year’s show will be on Saturday, October 7th, from 9 am to 4 pm, and vendor spots are filling up fast. If you would like to sponsor this year’s show, or enter, contact Kevin O’Malley […]
Submitted by the Hilldale Farm Foundation The Hilldale Farm Foundation would like to congratulate its first two scholarship recipients. The qualified applicants are Rensselaer County high school seniors who are pursuing a degree or certification in an agriculture-related program at a New York State school. Emilee Valade was awarded $1,000 toward her pursuit of a […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District welcomes Ms. Melissa Cleary, the new Berlin Middle/High School Counselor for students with last names starting with the letters J through Z. Please take a moment to welcome Ms. Cleary to the Mountaineer community and learn more about her in her own words below. You must […]
Courtesy of BBCSD Communications Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District would like to welcome two new additions. First we welcome Todd Wojtal as our newly appointed Transportation Supervisor. Todd was formerly the Head Trainer with the Bethlehem Central School District where his responsibilities included recruiting, training, and compliance of all transportation employees. He is a 19A Certified […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) welcomes Mr. Tom Olsen to its Administrative Team. Mr. Olsen joins BCSD as the new Director of Pupil Personnel Services. Mr. Olsen has had a busy month at BCSD, working alongside the Summer Academy staff and attending administrative meetings as well as Board of Education […]